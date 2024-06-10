Fire at carpet factory in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 9

A major fire broke out at a carpet manufacturing plant at Sector 25 Part-2 of the Industrial Area in Panipat today. As many as six fire tenders were pressed into service that took three hours to douse the flames. The factory deals in the export of carpets. Though the exact cause of fire is not clear yet, officials suspect that a short circuit could be the reason. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am on the first floor of the factory area. The two-floor carpet factory ‘Gupta Textile’ is spread over 2,000 square yards in Sector 25 and is owned by Ram Niwas Gupta.

The factory guard saw smoke coming out from the first floor in the wee hours on Sunday. He immediately informed the factory owner and called the fire brigade.

The six fire engines made three rounds each to bring water and controlled the flames within three hours, said Amit Kumar, a fireman.

Amit Gupta, the factory owner, said the fire engulfed carpets, machines and raw material, besides damaging the building. “The material used in making carpets was highly inflammable due to which the fire spread quickly in a short span of time,” he said.

The fire tenders controlled the flames from both sides and stopped it from spreading to the ground floor,” said the fireman.

