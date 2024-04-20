Palwal: Fire at grocery shop: 2 days on, 3 kids succumb to burn injuries

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 19

Three children, including a girl, succumbed to their burn injuries in a hospital in Delhi today. They had suffered serious injuries in a fire at a grocery shop at Lakhanka village of the district on Wednesday night.

The police said the victims had been identified as Hujefas (15), Sharmin (13) and Yakub (12). They had suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out when the children were inside the shop.

Khalil Ahmed, the owner of the shop, told the police that his son Hujefa, daughter Sharmin and a neighbour, Yakub, were present at the shop at the time of incident.

He added that the cause of the fire was a candle lighted by the kids after there was a power cut. No adult was present at the spot and the children had tried to douse the flames themselves. However, they were caught in the flames and suffered serious burn injuries in the process.

He said though they were rushed to Delhi, the victims succumbed to their injuries today. The incident is being probed, said a police official.

