Fire at head post office in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 13

A major fire broke out in the head post office here on Monday morning. Two fire tenders were pressed into service who doused the flames in 1.5 hours. The reason behind the fire was not clear. Huge damage in the office has been reported. As per information, the fire was first witnessed around 8.15 am. On getting information, a fire brigade rushed to the spot. Computers, main server room and official record was burnt in the fire.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat