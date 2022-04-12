Fire at Maruti unit in Rohtak, 2 workers die

Rohtak, April 11

Two migrant workers died after a fire broke out at the Maruti Research and Development unit at Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Rohtak on Monday. The police have registered a case.

Foam used in making car seats supposedly caught fire due to a short-circuit. Fire engines were rushed to the Maruti unit and the flames were doused in a couple of hours.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun of Champaran in Bihar and Manoj of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.