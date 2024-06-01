Fire at Sonepat factory

Sonepat: A fire broke out at a paint manufacturing factory in Ferozpur Bangar of the Kharkhoda area in Sonepat on Friday. As many as 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. As soon as the smoke started emanating from the factory, labourers working inside immediately came outside. Some drums filled with thinner and other chemicals exploded and the fire spread quickly. As many as 12 fire engines from Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar district reached the spot and doused the flames within three hours.
