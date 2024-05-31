Fire at utensil manufacturing unit in Kundli, no casualties

Panipat, May 30
A major fire broke out in a utensil manufacturing unit, PNB Utensils, in Kundli Industrial Area’s Phase 5 on Thursday. As many as 12 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is still unknown and no casualty has been reported so far.
The fire spread to an adjoining industrial unit, too, making labourers rushed out immediately. They tried to control the flames, but to no avail.
A security guard informed the factory owner and the fire brigade. Subsequently, fire tenders from Rai, Kundli, Narela, Delhi, Gohana, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Panipat reached the spot and doused the flames. The firefighters entered the factory after breaking windowpanes and controlled the fire.
