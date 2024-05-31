Fire at utensil manufacturing unit in Kundli, no casualties

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 30

A major fire broke out in a utensil manufacturing unit, PNB Utensils, in Kundli Industrial Area’s Phase 5 on Thursday. As many as 12 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is still unknown and no casualty has been reported so far.

The fire spread to an adjoining industrial unit, too, making labourers rushed out immediately. They tried to control the flames, but to no avail.

A security guard informed the factory owner and the fire brigade. Subsequently, fire tenders from Rai, Kundli, Narela, Delhi, Gohana, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Panipat reached the spot and doused the flames. The firefighters entered the factory after breaking windowpanes and controlled the fire.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat