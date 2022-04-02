Fire breaks out at godown in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 1

A massive fire broke out in a junk godown in the Sector 37 D area today. A junk godown, over a dozen shanties and a CNG mini truck were gutted.

More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and it took five hours to douse the fire. The smoke was visible from several kilometres and the vehicular movement on Basai Road was also affected for some time due to the smoke. The firefighters not only controlled the fire but also saved a nearby company and a housing society from burning. The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical) of the Fire Department, said the fire station was informed about the fire at 2.45 pm. After this, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched from Sector 37, Bhim Nagar and the Sector 29 Fire Station to the spot.