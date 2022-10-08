Fire breaks out at godown in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 7

A major fire broke out in a building of the Sadar Bazar area here on Friday. The building had a godown of firecrackers on the first floor from where the fire spread within minutes, while a coaching centre was on the ground floor. Luckily, due to holiday, no student was there.

Four fire brigades took about an hour to douse the flames after crackers worth lakhs were reduced to ashes. No casualty have been reported. According to the police, the crackers were illegally stored at the godown ahead of Diwali.

“We have registered an FIR against Sahil under various sections of the Explosive Act and 336 of the IPC,” said sub-inspector Jaswinder Kaur, incharge, Sadar Bazar police post.

The incident took place at around 10 am when people noticed smoke and sounded an alert. The smoke billowing out of the building due to the fire could be seen from far while loud noise of the bursting firecrackers was nerve-racking.

