Fire breaks out at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams

Fire breaks out at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams

The fire brigade team reached the spot and after four hours of effort, the fire was brought under control
Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:33 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A huge fire broke out on Thursday morning in Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), an entertainment centre located in Sector 29 of Gurugram, which has been closed since July 2022. The fire brigade team reached the spot and after four hours of effort, the fire was brought under control.

According to fire officials, they got information at 6:45 am on Thursday when the guards deployed in KOD saw smoke coming out. The fire started in the Culture Gali of KOD which spread after some time and all famous restaurants there were engulfed in flames. After the fire broke out in KOD, more than 10 fire engines from Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar and other fire stations were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control at around 11:00 am.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, but it is believed that it started due to a short circuit.

Due to the presence of thermocol and furniture, there were difficulties in extinguishing the fire, but finally the fire brigade team brought the fire under control. Due to the fire, furniture and other items kept in the Culture Gali restaurants were burnt to ashes where food from 14 states of the country was served.

It may be noted that in July 2022, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) had sealed the Kingdom of Dreams due to outstanding dues amounting to crores of rupees. Since then, no theatre shows or other entertainment and cultural programmes were held in it and it was completely closed.

