Fire breaks out at Jhajjar hospital, no casualty

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 16

Panic gripped patients and their attendants when a fire broke out at a private hospital here on Sunday. The hospital authorities immediately informed the fire department and evacuated all patients. No loss of life was reported.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the flames.

According to information, the fire started at the storeroom located on the top floor of Medicare Hospital. The fire was controlled within half an hour. DCP Shamsher Singh said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit might be the reason. “The hospital’s firefighting equipment and fire safety certificate are being investigated,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar