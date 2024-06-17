Fire breaks out at Jhajjar hospital, no casualty

Jhajjar, June 16
Panic gripped patients and their attendants when a fire broke out at a private hospital here on Sunday. The hospital authorities immediately informed the fire department and evacuated all patients. No loss of life was reported.
Two fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the flames.
According to information, the fire started at the storeroom located on the top floor of Medicare Hospital. The fire was controlled within half an hour. DCP Shamsher Singh said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit might be the reason. “The hospital’s firefighting equipment and fire safety certificate are being investigated,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP