Fire breaks out at Panipat factory

Panipat, June 12
A major fire broke out on the second floor of a home furnishing plant at the Industrial Area Sector 29 Part-2 here today. As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but there was no loss of life in the incident. The fire broke out around 2 pm on the second floor of Adarsh Home Furnishing. Around 25 labourers were working inside the factory when the fire broke out. They immediately came outside and called the fire brigade. Sources said the fire engulfed the prepared goods, raw material and machines.
