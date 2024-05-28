35 injured as fire breaks out at rubber plant in Haryana's Sonepat

Sonepat, May 28
A fire broke out at a rubber plant in Rai Industrial Area in Sonepat district on Tuesday evening.
As many as 35 labourers sustained burns.
All of them were rushed to private and government hospitals here.
Of them, six have been referred to PGI Khanpur and PGI Rohtak.
Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar along with other officials reached the spot.
Details are awaited.
