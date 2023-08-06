Fire breaks out at Sonepat factory

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 5

A fire broke out in a packaging factory along the Pyau Maniyari-Narela road near Kundli this morning. A total of 26 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the flames.

As per the available information, the fire broke out in the Indo Impex Packaging factory at Pyau Maniyari at around 5 am. As the employees in the night shift witnessed the fire, they ran to save their lives and informed the factory owner, fire brigade and the police.

Rajender Singh Dahiya, Divisional Fire Officer, Rohtak division, said they received information about the fire at around 5 am. The flames spread very quickly as plastic granules and packaging bags were manufactured there.

The fire officer said it took over eight hours to douse the flames. He said the building collapsed due to fire while raw material, finished products and machinery have been burnt. Though the actual cause behind the fire would be clear after a thorough investigation, prima facie short circuit seemed to be the reason behind the fire, he said.

