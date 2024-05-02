Fire breaks out in ethanol factory in Ambala, charred body found after flames doused

PTI

Ambala, May 2

A major fire broke out in the boilers of an ethanol factory here on Thursday and a charred body of a middle aged person was found once the flames had been doused and the area cleaned, police said.

The police had earlier said that no one was injured in the incident.

Karmbir Singh, the in-charge of Patvi (Naraingarh) police post, said that after the fire was brought fully under control late afternoon and when the area around the boiler was cleaned, the body of a middle aged person was found lying there which was badly charred.

“The body has not been identified so far. The body was shifted to Naraingarh civil hospital for post mortem,” he said.

Fire Officer of Ambala Cantt Fire station, Pramod Kumar, said more than 10 fire tenders from Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Naraingarh and Barwala in Panchkula were called to combat the blaze at the factory, which is located in Jatbar village near Naraingarh in this district.

The fire was reported in the morning, Kumar said.

The ethanol boilers had 2.5 lakh litres of oil, the officials said, adding that thick smoke blanketed the area following the incident.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, they said.

The matter will be investigated and the fire extinguishing arrangements of the factory will also be examined, the officials said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala