Fire breaks out in illegal playschool, no casualty

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

A fire broke out in a playschool-cum-daycare centre that was being illegally run in a house in 4/8 Marla Model Town Colony on Thursday afternoon. No casualty has been reported as no student was there in the school at that time.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and with the efforts of 10 firefighters the situation was brought under control after two hours. The fire broke out around 1.30 pm at Rising Preschool due to short circuit while a mechanic was repairing an air-conditioner there. The mechanic saved himself but tables, chairs, boards and other infrastructure was gutted by fire.

“The fire broke out while the mechanic was repairing an air-conditioner in the school, and it rapidly spread in all three rooms of the school.