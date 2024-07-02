Fire engulfs cloth godown in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 1

A major fire broke out at a waste cloth godown in Vikas Nagar of Ward-16 here in the wee hours today. Eleven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Though the exact cause of fire was not known, a short circuit is suspected to be the reason. No loss of life was reported in the fire incident.

Sources said the fire broke out around 2-3 am. The godown owner informed the waste cloth trader, Vinod Garg, about the incident around 4 am.

On getting the information, fire engines reached the spot, but till then, the fire had engulfed the whole godown, causing heavy damages.

Fire tenders took eight hours to control the flames. “The flames were very high. The building of the godown has been badly damaged,” said Amit Goswami, leading fireman, Fire Department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat