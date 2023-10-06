Fire in Gurugram's Sadar Bazaar, no casualty

Gurugram, October 6
A fire broke out in a saree shop in the Sadar Bazaar area early Friday morning.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. The cause of the fire is not known yet.
A fire department officer said the fire broke out at around 4:30 am at the Karishma saree store in Sadar Bazaar.
He said that the blaze that broke out on the ground floor of the building was brought under control by about 5:15 am. No casualty was reported.
