Fire in house claims life

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 25

A 30-year-old man was burnt alive in Vikas Nagar here after his room caught fire on Wednesday at midnight under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Raju.

Mahesh, brother of the deceased, said they both were alone at home as their mother had gone to visit their sister in Nainital about 20 days ago.

Mahesh slept in the gallery, while his elder brother went inside the room to sleep. He woke up to the smell of smoke and saw fire in Raju’s room. A fire brigade team doused the flames, but Raju was dead by then. The police have begun probe into the matter.