Fire in Yamunanagar hospital’s special newborn care unit, nine rescued

Yamunanagar, March 4

A fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) at the Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital here this morning. However, no loss to life was reported and nine newborns were rescued safely.

The incident reportedly took place due to a short circuit in the air conditioner (AC) installed in the SNCU.

According to information, the staff saw smoke coming out from the AC of the SNCU around 7.15 am and immediately rescued all nine newborns, shifting them to other rooms.

Soon, the staff informed the hospital authorities and called the fire brigade.

Pramod Kumar Duggal, fire officer, Yamunanagar, said after getting information, a team immediately reached the hospital with a fire engine and doused the flames.

Civil Surgeon Manjeet Singh said the fire broke out in the SNCU due to a short circuit in the AC of the unit. “When the fire broke out, there were nine newborns in the SNCU. Of them, five newborns have been shifted to the SNCU at the Jagadhri Civil Hospital and the remaining four have been discharged and handed over to their parents,” he added.

Manjeet further said a computer set and some documents were damaged in the fire.

Dr Anup Goel, Resident Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, said sick babies up to the age of one year were kept in the SNCU. He said ACs were used to maintain the temperature in the SNCU.