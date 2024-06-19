Fire rumour in train: 2 jump to death

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 18

After rumour of fire in Sachkhand Express, two persons were killed after jumping from the moving train to save themselves on Monday night.

Both were killed on the spot in the incident. Passengers pulled the chain of the train to stop it and informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the mishap.

The GRP took the bodies into its custody and sent these for post-mortem. One of the deceased was identified as Mayank from Pundri, Kaithal, while efforts were on to identify the other, who seemed to be in his 30s.

Investigation officer Ajay said Mayank (20), was travelling on the Sachkhand express from Aurangabad to Karnal. When the train reached near the Harsana Kalan railway station, someone raised an alarm about fire in the train after seeing fire in the fields near the railway tracks.

After the rumour of fire spread, Mayank and the other youth jumped from the train to save their lives, but lost their lives. The police said the mishap took place between 10 pm and 11pm on Monday night.

