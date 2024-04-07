Fire safety system defunct at many Kurukshetra eateries

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 6

Though having a valid NOC from the Fire Department is a must, just 18 restaurants and hotels running in the district have this essential fire safety certificate.

During its survey, the Fire Department found that around 130 big and small hotels, restaurants and dhabas were operational. While 18 had the NOCs, notices were sent to others to comply with the fire safety norms.

A fireman said, “A fire incident can occur anytime and anywhere, hence it is the responsibility of the building owner to install a proper fire safety system and obstruction-free means of escape in their buildings. If the fire system, extinguishers and sprinkler systems are in place, it can help in controlling the fire and giving people time to escape in case of any tragedy.”

The fire department official said it was important for all to get the fire risk assessments done to identify the potential hazards and get the fire systems and equipment installed as per requirement and norms. During the surveys, it was observed in many cases that the systems are in place, but due to poor maintenance, they don’t work properly. Similarly, there have also been cases in which safety measures have been taken but due to incomplete documents related to the property and building, they fail to apply for the NOC.

Suresh Kumar, fire officer, Kurukshetra, said, “The fire safety measures are imperative to avoid any untoward incident. The NOC is issued in the name of the building owner, while in majority of the cases, these restaurants and hotels are run in rented properties or in properties whose CLU has not been obtained. There are around 130 restaurants, dhabas and hotels. While 18 have the NOCs, nearly 180 notices have been served to defaulters, which include 50 cases wherein notices have been issued the second time. In case they fail to comply with the norms of Haryana Fire and Emergency Service Act, action will be taken against the operators, and they will be held responsible in case of any mishap in the building.”

Incomplete documents another issue

There have also been cases in which safety measures have been taken but due to incomplete documents related to the property and building, the owners fail to apply for the NOC

The NOC is issued in the name of the building owner, while in a majority of the cases, restaurants and hotels are run in rented properties or in properties whose CLU has not been obtained

