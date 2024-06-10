Firecracker factory gutted in Karnal, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 9

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory located in a residential area near the Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill on Meerut Road. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, triggered a series of explosions that caused widespread panic among residents, who alleged that it was being operated illegally. No casualties have been reported so far. After residents raised a hue and cry about the factory’s “illegal” operations, its owner escaped from the scene.

It took the fire tenders a couple of hours to bring the fire under control. Eyewitnesses recounted the fearful moments when the fire erupted. Locals expressed their anger towards the factory owner, who had been running the business without their knowledge.

“The explosions were so loud that everyone in the neighbourhood was terrified. The factory was being run illegally in the residential area. Action should be taken against the factory owner, who put the lives of the residents living around it at risk,” said an eyewitness.

“There could have been casualties if it had been a regular working day,” said another eyewitness.

“We had no idea that firecrackers were being manufactured here. It is extremely risky to have such a factory running in a densely populated residential area,” said a resident.

“We have registered a case against the factory owner. We are trying to determine whether he has a licence,” said Inspector Rajpal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal