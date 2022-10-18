Firecrackers seized in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 17

The police have seized about 25.7 kg firecrackers of non-green variety stocked illegally by Manish of Adarsh Nagar locality in Ballabgarh.

Claiming that the use of only green crackers was allowed, a police official said no one would be permitted to sell or use the non-green firecrackers till January 31 next year. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act, 1884.

#faridabad