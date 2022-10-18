Firecrackers seized in Faridabad

Faridabad, October 17
The police have seized about 25.7 kg firecrackers of non-green variety stocked illegally by Manish of Adarsh Nagar locality in Ballabgarh.
Claiming that the use of only green crackers was allowed, a police official said no one would be permitted to sell or use the non-green firecrackers till January 31 next year. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act, 1884.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...