Firefighting training centre to come up in Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

In order to prevent any fire mishap, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has directed officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department to station foam-tender firefighting vehicles on all airstrips in the state.

The Deputy CM was presiding over the departmental review meeting of fire and emergency services here today. Dushyant presided over the first meeting as soon as he got the charge of the Fire and Emergency Services Department. During the meeting, he discussed in detail about the departmental working system, organisational structure and availability of staff and requirements. He directed officials to ensure the purchase of hydraulic fire tender vehicles to control fire incidents in multi-storey buildings ranging from 14 floors to 80 floors in the big cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Rewari, Bahadurgarh, Panipat and other places. He said with the purchase of hydraulic fire tender vehicles, residents would be protected from the harm caused by fire. Previously, vehicles had to be called from Delhi state or from airports to extinguish the fire in high-rise buildings. The Deputy CM was apprised that there was only one training centre for fire and emergency services in Manesar. He directed officials that state-of-the-art training of fire and emergency services should be established at a suitable place in the state.

He said the process of establishing the advanced training centre should be expedited so that employees can be equipped with new equipment. He also asked officials to explore the possibilities of starting a diploma course related to fire and emergency services at this centre so that the youth of the state could get employment in private institutions post training.

10 accredited testing labs planned

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala stated that 10 National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) )accredited labs and quality marking centres would be set up to test the quality of products across the states. He directed the officers to prepare a proposal in this regard.