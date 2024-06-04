Firing at MLAs’ houses: DGP told to take action

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today took cognisance of the incidents of firing at the residences of Narwana and Hodal MLAs.

In this regard, he wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor and directed to take action against the culprits. Earlier, he also called the DGP and sought details about these incidents.

The firing incidents took place at the residences of Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakheda on the night of May 22 and Hodal MLA Jagdish Nayyar on June 1.

Gupta instructed the DGP to get the incidents investigated on a priority basis in a time-bound manner. He also asked him to increase the security of both MLAs. The DGP has been asked to submit the investigation report within 15 days.

Gupta said the MLAs represent lakhs of people in their constituency. “They are responsible for solving the problems of public and for the development work of their constituency. Such incidents at the residences of MLAs send a wrong message to the public.” He said an environment of trust regarding security was important among the public.

