Firing: Gangster Fauji brought on production warrant

Kurukshetra, July 4
The Kurukshetra police have brought gangster Priyavrat Fauji on a production warrant in connection with a firing incident in which two unidentified bike-borne miscreants had opened fire at the moving car of an immigration agent last week. The agent had claimed that a ransom of Rs 1 crore was demanded from him by the gangster.
The CIA-2 in charge Parteek Kumar said, “Priyavrat was brought on production warrant from the Karnal jail and we have obtained his six-day remand. The firing incident took place on June 30 on the Sunderpur flyover.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states
2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted
Ex-HPSC chairman, then secretary, members among accused