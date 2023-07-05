Firing: Gangster Fauji brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 4

The Kurukshetra police have brought gangster Priyavrat Fauji on a production warrant in connection with a firing incident in which two unidentified bike-borne miscreants had opened fire at the moving car of an immigration agent last week. The agent had claimed that a ransom of Rs 1 crore was demanded from him by the gangster.

The CIA-2 in charge Parteek Kumar said, “Priyavrat was brought on production warrant from the Karnal jail and we have obtained his six-day remand. The firing incident took place on June 30 on the Sunderpur flyover.