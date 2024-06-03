Firing outside MLA's house, four arrested

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 2

The police have registered a case in connection with an incident of alleged firing and assault on the staff at the residence of Hodal MLA Jagdish Nayyar on Saturday. Four persons have been arrested in this regard. No one has been injured in the incident.

According to the FIR lodged by one Satpal, an employee on duty at the MLA’s house, some persons, led by one Desh Raj, his two sons Deepak and Kallan, armed with a pistol came around 5.30 pm. He said they were accompanied by 10 to 15 youths, who had come on motorcycles. One of the main accused allegedly opened fire after quarrelling with him over an issue. It is claimed that he escaped the bullet. He and other staff, including Naresh, Rohtash and some of the neighbours managed to overpower and nab four of the accused at the spot, though they tried to run away. They were handed over to the police.

The complainant has alleged that since Kallan, one of the accused, had an alleged criminal background, the firing was done with a view to kill him. The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 323, 523, and 120-B of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

While the police have begun the investigation into the matter, a hunt has been launched to arrest the remaining accused involved in the incident, said a police official.

While the MLA, Jagdish Nayyar, did not pick up the phone despite repeated attempts, sources close to him said that he had no idea why accused opened fire at his employees. It is claimed that the MLA or his family had no enmity with anyone.

