Firm booked for excess mining at Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 21

The police have registered a case against a private company for allegedly doing excess mining in Khewra village in the district. As per the permission given by the Mining Department, the company had to lift 92,609 MT sand, but it lifted 1.11 lakh MT.

Vikash Kumar, inspector, Mining Department, in his complaint to the police, said a company M/s SS Bio Gas Energy had taken six short-term permits for the mining of 92,609 MT sand from a land in Khewra village from the department.

Several villagers have filed a complaint against the company for mining of minerals in excess against the permissible limit. The complaint also reached the District Public Relation and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting on February 17 this year.

Following the complaint, the spot was visited and it was found that the company did mining in excess and lifted 1.11 lakh MT sand against the permit of 92,609 MT which is 18,480 MT more than the permissible limit.

The department has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.66 lakh and served two notices to deposit the amount to the company owner on March 13 and April 5, but the firm didn’t deposit the amount.

The department later forfeited the security money of Rs 5.02 lakh after shifting to the penalty head and still Rs 24.64 lakh penalty is pending, the complainant said.

Following the Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma’s direction, the Bahalgarh police registered a case against M/s SS Bio Gas Energy under Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act 1957.