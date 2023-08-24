Firm on August 28 yatra, VHP says don’t need administration permission to visit temples

Tribune News Service

Even as the Nuh administration has denied permission to the resumption of Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28, right-wing outfits have declared that it will happen with mass participation. The VHP, the key organiser, along with other outfits, have launched a special invite campaign, where workers are going home-to-home inviting people to be part of the yatra.

Many Nuh accused in Hyderabad With reports of many accused of Nuh violence having fled to Hyderabad, the Nuh police is planning to conduct raids there soon

The ongoing interrogation of the arrested accused reveals that many who instigated the violence, and even resorted to firing and led mobs, have fled to Hyderabad and were being sheltered by Meo groups there

Speaking to The Tribune, VHP state spokesperson Anurag Kulshreshta said, “We don’t need permission to visit our own temples. The yatra date is not clashing with the G20 summit date, so there is no excuse of any law and order issue. If they don’t have enough people, they should get force from other districts, but the yatra is happening.”

Highly placed sources revealed that the organisers had prepared a list of cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar, and they would be ‘advised’ not to participate. The list included those accused of hate speeches. Members had been asked to be cautious about social media postings and ensure no message was posted that could cast any aspersions on the yatra. Invites had been sent pan India, and many right-wing outfits had promised participation.

The yatra will follow the route taken on July 31 and reports claim that the families of those who lost their lives in the clashes have been invited as special guests.

“They can keep declaring what they want to. The yatra has to be postponed if it will clash with the G20 summit. We will not allow them to enter Nuh as we suspect it may negatively impact the hard-achieved harmony in the district,” said a senior police official.

