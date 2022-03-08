Jhajjar: Firm told to pay insurance claim in vehicle theft case

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 7

Adjudicating a dispute over the claim of compensation in a case of vehicle theft, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 50,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing harassment, mental agony and wrongly repudiating the claim of relief after a period of 141 days from the receipt of the investigator’s report.

Complainant legally entitled After hearing both parties and going through the record, the commission found that the complainant is legally entitled for a theft claim of stolen vehicle from the insurance company. AK Sardana, president, district consumer disputes redressal commission

It has also directed the company to pay a sum of Rs 31 lakh as the insured declared value of the stolen truck mentioned in the insurance policy after making statutory deductions. As per orders, the company will firstly clear the loan of the complainant with the bank for the vehicle and then will pay the remaining amount to the complainant along with an interest of 9 per cent per annum within 15 days.

AK Sardana, president, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, said Raju of Nauganwa village, complainant, had filed a complaint that his vehicle was stolen from the parking place of Samta Filling Station in Sunderheti village here on October 8, 2019, but the police registered the complaint next day due to some technical reasons. He also intimated the insurance company about the theft with all documents but it repudiated the claim of complainant on July 7, 2020.

In its reply, the insurance company said the complaint is not maintainable and is time-barred. The FIR lodged by the complainant is false and manipulated in order to grab the insurance claim. “After hearing both parties and going through the record, the commission found that the complainant is legally entitled for a theft claim of stolen vehicle from the insurance company. The documents by the complainant are sufficient for release of the claim of stolen vehicle in view of laws laid down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Sardana.