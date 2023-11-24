FIRs for Covid norm violations to go: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced to initiate the process to withdraw FIRs registered against the individuals who violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre and state government during the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 8,275 FIRs were registered for non-compliance with the norms, leading to the arrest of 14,127 individuals.

1,030 FIRs were registered in Gurugram district, followed by 814 in Jhajjar, 765 in Faridabad, 545 in Karnal and 646 in Rohtak Aid for families hit by liquor tragedy Rs 38 lakh transferred to the accounts of 11 families affected by spurious liquor tragedy

Farmers shift to non-paddy crops on area over 1.75 lakh acres

Cash incentives to the top-performing sanitation workers

Addressing a press conference here today, the CM said that maximum 1,030 FIRs were registered in Gurugram district, followed by 814 in Jhajjar, 765 in Faridabad, 545 in Karnal and 646 in Rohtak.

Announcing financial aid to the family members of 11 persons who lost their lives after the consumption of spurious liquor, Khattar digitally disbursed over Rs 38 lakh directly into the accounts of such families.

In response to a query regarding the allegations of sexual harassment of schoolgirls by the principal of a Jind school, the CM said the government would not tolerate such incidents and the accused would not be spared.

To address the issue comprehensively, Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Women Commission, had been asked to organise seminars in collaboration with the police to prevent such heinous acts, he said.

In response to a question about less paddy procurement, he said the Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana had been introduced to incentivise farmers to cultivate alternative crops instead of paddy.

“The farmers have shown cooperation by cultivating various crops on 1.75 lakh acres. As part of the initiative, an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre has been disbursed to the eligible farmers,” he said.

Regarding elections to urban local bodies, he said the tenure of five municipal corporations would end by the end of January, after which elections to these bodies would be held.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to give incentives to the top-performing sanitation workers. The CM said the sanitation workers of civic bodies bagging a spot in the top 25 per cent category in the Swachh Survekshan would receive an incentive of Rs 12,000 annually. The sanitation workers coming in the next 25 per cent category would also get an annual incentive of Rs 9,000, he added.

