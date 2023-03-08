First genetic lab in state to come up at ESIC hospital in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 7

The ESIC Medical College and Hospital is set to start a genetic laboratory, a first-of-its-kind facility in a government hospital of the state. Aimed at catering to patients of the North Zone, the laboratory is likely get functional in April this year.

Most of the machinery and equipment have been installed, the procurement and training of the staff is in process, said a senior official at the medical college. He added that genetic testing is an expensive affair therefore, the hospital would provide the facility at nominal rates, and the trial run is expected to begin within two to three weeks.

A biochemical genetics laboratory is concerned with the evaluation and diagnosis of patients with inherited metabolic diseases. It monitors treatment and differentiates heterozygous carriers from non-carriers of genes by metabolite and enzymatic analysis of physiological fluids and tissues. It actively contributes to the study of genetic disease and the advancement of genetic testing and related technology, with a goal of enhancing clinical care. It can provide a diagnosis for a genetic condition, like information about the risk of cancer, he added.