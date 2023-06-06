First instalment of IOCL's CSR project to be released

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 5

The Kurukshetra Development Board is all set to receive the first instalment of Rs 2.50 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of its CSR project for the beautification and maintenance of Brahma Sarovar. In 2018-19, Brahma Sarovar was included in the list of 30 Swachh Iconic Places under Swachh Bharat Mission.

The funds, which were supposed to be released last year, would be utilised for the installation of fountains, solar panel and other equipment used for cleanliness. Outgoing honorary secretary of KDB Madan Mohan Chhabra said, “Initially, a proposal of Rs 14 crore was submitted but the board was asked to submit a proposal of Rs 2.50 crore for the first phase, which has now been approved, and after the execution of work more funds will be provided by IOCL for other projects.”

A total of Rs 1.5 crore is to be spent on the installation of fountains, over Rs 50 lakh on the installation of solar system for lighting at Brahma Sarovar, and the remaining funds would be utilised for signboards, beautification and the procurement of equipment for cleanliness. “There is a plan to develop some ‘aachman’ points at different ghats of the Brahma Sarovar where devotees can perform ‘aachman’ using water free form bacteria,” he added.