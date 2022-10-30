First phase of panchayat poll today in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh today said all arrangements had been made for conducting free, transparent and fair elections to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in the first phase in nine districts tomorrow.

61 blocks of 9 districts to go to polls 49.67L people registered to cast vote 1,278 posts of Panchayat Samiti member 175 posts of Zila Parishad member

In 61 blocks of nine districts — Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar — polling will be held on October 30 for 1,278 panchayat samiti members and 175 zila parishad members, he said.

All preparations related to security have been made and additional police force has been deployed at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths, he said.

He said arrangements had also been made for drinking water, uninterrupted electricity supply and wheelchairs so that differently abled and elderly people could cast their vote without any hassle.

He said the EVMs would be kept at a safe place after the voting.

After the elections of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in all 22 districts are over, the counting will be held on November 27.

The State Election Commissioner said all activities related to the panchayat elections could be seen on the ‘Mhari Panchayat’ portal, developed by the NIC. The nomination of candidates and the final lists of the contesting candidates would be uploaded on thatportal. Besides, an e-dashboard has been prepared for the day of polling and counting so that anyone can see the poll trends, voting percentage and results while sitting at home, said Singh.

Singh said 49.67 lakh voters in nine districts would exercise their voting right in the first phase of polling.