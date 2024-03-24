First Saini Cabinet meeting held, decisions withheld amid poll code

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Haryana Cabinet today met for the first time under new CM Nayab Singh Saini. However, no decision was conveyed to the media owing to the model code of conduct in force.

Talking to mediapersons, Saini said, “This was the first Cabinet meeting. We extend best wishes to citizens of the state on the occasion of Holi. The works started by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will continue. As procurement season for wheat and mustard is starting, we will ensure that farmers don’t face any issues. We discussed some issues but there is a model code of conduct in place.”

He said, “After June 4, when the model code of conduct will be lifted, we will be left with 95 days. We have prepared an agenda and roadmap for those days. How to move forward? What facilities should people get? How their grievances can be redressed?”In a reply to a question, he said soon candidates for the four remaining Lok Sabha seats in the state would be announced. “We have a target to bring back Narendra Modi government at the Centre,”

he added.

Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Industry Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Finance Minister Jai Parkash Dalal, Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal, Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, Minister of State for School Education Seema Trikha, Minister of State for Development and Panchayat Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal, Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Dr Abhey Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha, Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Bishamber Singh, and Minister of State for Environment and Forests Sanjay Singh were present during the meeting. Saini also went to rooms of the newly appointed eight ministers as they took charge.

On the occasion, Sudha told reporters that people would start noticing his work from Day 1. “We will strengthen the Swachh Bharat mission across the state. The property ID system will be further improved. I will carry on the good work done by my predecessors,” he added.

Gujjar said farmers wouldn’t face any problems as all arrangements had been made for smooth procurement. “The mustard procurement is starting from March 26 and wheat procurement from April 1. The farmers will soon get compensation for damaged crops due to recent rains,” he added.

Works started by Khattar will continue We extend best wishes to citizens of the state on the occasion of Holi. The works started by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will continue. As procurement season for wheat and mustard is starting, we will ensure that farmers don’t face any issue. — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini