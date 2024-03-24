 First Saini Cabinet meeting held, decisions withheld amid poll code : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • First Saini Cabinet meeting held, decisions withheld amid poll code

First Saini Cabinet meeting held, decisions withheld amid poll code

First Saini Cabinet meeting held, decisions withheld amid poll code

Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Haryana Cabinet today met for the first time under new CM Nayab Singh Saini. However, no decision was conveyed to the media owing to the model code of conduct in force.

Talking to mediapersons, Saini said, “This was the first Cabinet meeting. We extend best wishes to citizens of the state on the occasion of Holi. The works started by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will continue. As procurement season for wheat and mustard is starting, we will ensure that farmers don’t face any issues. We discussed some issues but there is a model code of conduct in place.”

He said, “After June 4, when the model code of conduct will be lifted, we will be left with 95 days. We have prepared an agenda and roadmap for those days. How to move forward? What facilities should people get? How their grievances can be redressed?”In a reply to a question, he said soon candidates for the four remaining Lok Sabha seats in the state would be announced. “We have a target to bring back Narendra Modi government at the Centre,”

he added.

Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Industry Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Finance Minister Jai Parkash Dalal, Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal, Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, Minister of State for School Education Seema Trikha, Minister of State for Development and Panchayat Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal, Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Dr Abhey Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha, Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Bishamber Singh, and Minister of State for Environment and Forests Sanjay Singh were present during the meeting. Saini also went to rooms of the newly appointed eight ministers as they took charge.

On the occasion, Sudha told reporters that people would start noticing his work from Day 1. “We will strengthen the Swachh Bharat mission across the state. The property ID system will be further improved. I will carry on the good work done by my predecessors,” he added.

Gujjar said farmers wouldn’t face any problems as all arrangements had been made for smooth procurement. “The mustard procurement is starting from March 26 and wheat procurement from April 1. The farmers will soon get compensation for damaged crops due to recent rains,” he added.

Works started by Khattar will continue

We extend best wishes to citizens of the state on the occasion of Holi. The works started by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will continue. As procurement season for wheat and mustard is starting, we will ensure that farmers don’t face any issue. — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

2
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

3
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Explainer: Trouble in BJP in Karnataka, the only saffron bastion in South India

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

7
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

8
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

9
Delhi

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

10
Trending

Actress Pooja Dadwal, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis with his help

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Kejri’s arrest

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

High Court may take up petition only after Holi

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention


Cities

View All

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Man hacked to death in Dalla Rajputa village

Ahead of Holla Mohalla, pilgrims make beeline for Anandpur Sahib

Ranjit Avenue residents want shifting of seized vehicles parked near police station

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev at spl event

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cyber cons on prowl, seniors watch out!

UT gets only 6 bids for 36 liquor vends in 3rd round of auction

Two brothers from UP arrested with 2 kg opium

Holi: 1,000 cops to watch out for troublemakers

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi liquor policy: How AAP top brass got entangled in it

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

21 cyclists pay tribute to martyr at Khatkar Kalan

Farmers drill deeper to install borewells as floods contaminate groundwater in Doaba

One killed, another seriously injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

3 get 10-year RI, fined Rs 40K each for dacoity

Ludhiana man duped of Rs 1.40 crore

Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide

ANM found tampering with birth records

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala