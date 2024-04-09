First-time voters can apply for ID by April 26: DC

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 8

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh stated that the campaign in Sirsa to achieve 100 per cent voter turnout aimed at educating voters at the block level and emphasised on the importance of voting in a democracy. The block-level officers (BLOs) were instructed to ensure all necessary arrangements at their respective polling booths according to the Election Commission’s guidelines.

The DC was addressing the meeting of the BLOs of the Kalawali and Dabwali Assembly constituencies at the local Panchayat Bhawan on Monday. On the occasion, SVEEP Nodal Officer Dr Vivek Bharati and Assistant Returning Officer Abhay Singh from the Dabwali constituency were also present.

The DC stated that the BLOs should thoroughly inspect all facilities at the polling booths such as ramps, drinking water, electricity, toilets, etc., and report any deficiency to the relevant Assistant Returning Officer’s office. He said special arrangements would be made for the convenience of the elderly voters aged 85 years or more. The elderly, who do not wish to vote at the booth, will be given Form 12D at their doorstep. He said, to register for a new voter card, eligible individuals were encouraged to apply by April 26. They could apply for a voter card through the Election Commission’s website or mobile app voter helpline. The youth aged 18 and 19 years whose names were not yet registered in the voter lists could apply to get their names added to the voter lists by April 26 through online or offline methods. They could also apply offline at the respective BLO or Subdivisional Magistrate office. He said a new voter could be registered up to 10 days before the deadline for the nomination process.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Sirsa