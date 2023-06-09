Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

After four Independent MLAs met BJP’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, it was the turn of Haryana Lokhit Party’s (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda, who met him at his Delhi residence.

Revealing about the meeting today, Deb said Kanda expressed faith in PM Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s leadership. He tweeted that Kanda wanted to make Haryana strong and prosperous through BJP's double-engine government.

He had tweeted the same on Thursday when he had met four independent MLAs--Dharam Pal Gonder, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daultabad, and Randhir Singh Gollen in Delhi.

Later in the day today, Deb met CM Manohar Lal Khattar at Chandigarh and apprised him about the meetings.

The meetings are significant as BJP is non-committal in continuing its alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Lok Sabha polls are approaching and BJP has declared that it would contest all 10 seats.

Deb during Jind’s visit on Sunday campaigned for Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata in the Uchana Kalan assembly segment. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala represents the seat. He had defeated Prem Lata in 2019.

Deb even asked workers to take revenge of Birender Singh’s tears in 2024. The next day in Faridabad, he said that JJP had done no favour in extending support to the BJP as they got ministerial berths.

On June 5, Chautala had retorted in Kaithal that he would contest from the same segment in the next polls and remarked that three persons were having problems (due to his contesting from Uchana Kalan).

BJP has 41 MLAs, JJP has 10, Congress has 30 and there are seven Independent MLAs in the Haryana Assembly. Besides, there are Independent MLA Balraj Kundu and Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala who have taken a stance against the BJP government.

In the case of a split with JJP, the BJP can rely on the support of six Independent MLAs and HLP’s Kanda.

While talking to reporters today, MLA Sombir Sangwan said that they were called to Delhi and it was a courtesy meeting with Deb where the state’s issues were discussed. He said, “I have told him that the alliance should be done away with JJP. They have sought votes against BJP in 2019. People have anger against them. BJP could suffer due to this anger.”

#BJP #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi