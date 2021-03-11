Five arrested for extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 10

The police have arrested five persons for allegedly entering a property dealer’s office in DLF Phase 2 on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences.

The accused were miffed over the cancellation of a property deal. They even threatened to kill Jatin Bhagat, the dealer, and his maternal uncle.

Bhagat, in his complaint to the police, said on January 5 last year, an agreement was made with DLF Phase 1 resident Arun Agarwal to sell the fourth floor of a 500 yard house in the DLF Phase 2 area. He said the deal was finalised at Rs 4.75 crore but Agarwal paid only Rs 3.35 crore. So, on January 31, Bhagat cancelled the agreement and returned the money. Consequently, Agarwal filed a police complaint against him which was later found baseless.

“On Tuesday, Agarwal and his accomplices reached my office in a Mercedes-Benz and a TATA Harrier. Armed with weapons, they threatened me to register the property for free,” claimed Bhagat. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested five of them, while the other five escaped.