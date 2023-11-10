Five bodies cremated without postmortem

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 9

The cremation of five of the seven persons, who died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Mandebari and Panjeta Ka Majra village, was performed without getting a postmortem done.

Sources said the family members avoided the postmortem following an apprehension that the police might call them for investigation. “One of our family members consumed liquor on Tuesday and started vomiting after some hours. We took him to hospital, where he died. We cremated the body to avoid legal proceedings or police investigation,” said a family member of the deceased.

Narinder Kumar, father of the deceased Vishal, said his son suffered from fever a few days ago. “He had consumed liquor on Tuesday. He fell ill and died at a hospital in Yamunanagar yesterday. We got a postmortem conducted today and then cremated the body,” he said, adding that those involved in selling spurious liquor should be punished.

There is a sense of fear among villagers who have been consuming alcohol. Their family members have confined them to home so they cannot consume liquor. “Their families are scared after the seven deaths,” said a villager.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on Mandebari and Panjeta Ka Majra.

The body of the seventh person, Mange Ram of Mandebri village, has been kept at hospital, where a postmortem will be conducted tomorrow.

According to information, six of the seven victims belonged to poor families and worked as labourers. One Mehar Chand (68) had retired from the Carriage and Wagon Workshop, Yamunanagar. The other victims are Suresh Kumar (45), Vishal (27), Sonu (27), Surinder Pal (52), Swaran Singh (60) and Mehar Chand (68).

