Five booked for ‘beating’ man to death in Palwal

Palwal, May 26

The police have registered a case in connection with an incident in which a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some persons near Hasanpur village in the district on Saturday. However, no one has been arrested in this regard so far.

According to police sources, the incident took place on the night of May 18. The victim, identified as Naseem of Nangla village, was asleep on a cot placed in the open at the main chowk in the village when some persons assaulted him with sticks and left him grievously injured. The reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained.

As per the complaint lodged by victim’s father Abdul Majid, his son got mentally disturbed after his wife Akina left him a few weeks ago, following a dispute. The couple had been married for a few years and had two children, including a minor girl.

It is claimed that this incident left Naseem in a deep shock and he started roaming here and there in a disturbed state of mind. He had fallen asleep at a public spot when he was assaulted.

Though locals rushed him to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Delhi, the next day. The victim, however, revealed the name of one of the accused before he died.

The police have booked five persons, including three accused identified as Tola (Nasim), Altab and Nazim, in this regard. Two of the accused were yet to be identified, said a police official, who said all the accused were likely to be arrested soon.

