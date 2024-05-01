Five booked for PPP irregularities in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 30

The district administration has detected irregularities in the issuance of Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPPs)/family IDs by some persons, including the Common Service Centre (CSC) owners and a criminal case has been registered against five persons at the Adampur police station in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeraj, who is also the incharge of the Citizen Resources Information Department, lodged a complaint with the police that he got information from his department officials during the verification that two PPPs have the same mobile number. During further inquiry into the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) which compiles all data, they detected that some unscrupulous persons were bifurcating one family into two separate units without having fulfilled the requirements. By having two separate PPPs, the same family could get the benefit of the government schemes twice. It came to the fore that some CSC owners were indulging in this illegal activity.

The Adampur police have registered a case under Sections 120-B, 406, 420 of the IPC and Section 65 and 66 C of the IT Act, besides Sections 35 and 36 of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021. (Haryana Act No. 20 of 2021). The accused who faced these charges have been identified as Aarti Sisodia, Kailash Garg, Surender Suthar, Surender and Parvesh. A similar case was registered in the Uklana police station of the district last year. The ADC, in the complaint, had also detected the involvement of a CSC operator identified as Sunil Kumar of Parbhuwala village.

Revealing the modus operandi, officials said the CSC owners took bribe from families for creating separate PPPs by bringing changes in the module of the Family IDs. The sources said that this fraud of amendments to the family IDs was committed to get benefits of the government’s schemes and grants from various departments, including the Labour Department.

