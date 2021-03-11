Five cattle die in fire

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: Five cattle died after a fire broke out in the huts built to keep cattle and store wheat straw at Kalesar village in Yamunanagar on Saturday. The villagers claim that the fire was caused by a sparking in the electric line that passes close to the gutted huts. The official cause of the fire is unknown. TNS

STPs in poor shape

Faridabad: With STPs in poor shape, a proposal to hand these over to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has failed to reach any conclusion. The Faridabad MCF had proposed to hand over this infrastructure to the FMDA to look after the major development works in the city. Only one of the three STP’s is functional at present, reveal the sources in the civic administration. TNS

Vaishy Pratinidhi Sammelan to be held on June 5

Yamunanagar: The Vaishy Pratinidhi Sammelan will be held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi under the banner of the All India Vaish Mahasammelan on June 5. Sumeet Gupta, district president, Haryana Pradesh Vaish Mahasammelan, said people from across the country were expected to attend it.