Five cyber-fraud victims get Rs 2.56 lakh back

Rohtak, November 22
Five victims of cyber fraud have got back an amount of Rs 2.56 lakh with the help of the district police authorities. Rohtak ASP Medha Bhushan said five complaints were received at the cyber help desk located on the premises of the PGIMS police station.
