Gurugram: Five fraudsters held for duping people on online gaming app

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 20

The Nuh police yesterday arrested five fraudsters, who were allegedly earning money fraudulently through an online gaming application, Lucky-66. The police recovered 7 mobiles, 14 SIM cards and other items from their possession.

All of them were produced in a city court today and the police have taken one of them on police remand and sent the other four to judicial custody. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nahid Hussain, Juber, Khalid, Shakir and Rizwan in Punhana block of Nuh.

An accomplice of the suspects, identified as Karar Hussain, is still at large. Krishan Kumar, the spokesperson of Nuh police, said a team of Punhana CIA, led by inspector Sandeep Kumar, arrested the suspects from Nuh last night. They were fraudulently collecting money through Lucky-66, a mobile application.

“The IDs of the application were made in different names by the suspects. Apart from this, Telegram groups related to the Lucky 66 app have been found in their mobiles. They would commit fraud by luring victims into earning huge in the game. Three Telegram groups were being operated by the mobile of Nahid and amounts of Rs 31,035 and Rs 9,97,26 were found in Zuber’s mobile and Shakir’s wallet, respectively,” the police spokesperson said.

