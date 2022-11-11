Five friends thrashed by bar bouncers in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 10
Five friends who went to a Sector 42-based restaurant-cum-bar were allegedly thrashed by bouncers there following an argument. An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station on Wednesday night.
According to the complaint filed by Siddharth, a resident of Doomarkhan village of Jind district, the incident occured at Jalsa restaurant-cum-bar in Sector 42 on October 21. SHO of the Sector 29 police station said they were verifying facts and action would be taken as per the law.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal