Five friends thrashed by bar bouncers in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 10

Five friends who went to a Sector 42-based restaurant-cum-bar were allegedly thrashed by bouncers there following an argument. An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station on Wednesday night.

According to the complaint filed by Siddharth, a resident of Doomarkhan village of Jind district, the incident occured at Jalsa restaurant-cum-bar in Sector 42 on October 21. SHO of the Sector 29 police station said they were verifying facts and action would be taken as per the law.