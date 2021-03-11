Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana

Rewari, May 18
Five persons, including two women, were killed on Tuesday and 10 others were injured when their cruiser vehicle rammed into a stationed truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Bawal town.
The deceased belonged to Rajasthan and were returning from Haridwar.
