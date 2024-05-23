Five get life sentence in 2021 murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 22

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday sentenced five persons to life term in a murder case that took place at Bandhwari village in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 each on them.

Sandeep, alias Kalu, a resident of Bandhwari village, was found dead in a room at Bandhwari on May 20, 2021.

The deceased’s father had filed a complaint that on May 17, a youth from his village asked Sandeep to accompany him. When Sandeep did not comply, he threatened to kill him.

On May 19, Sandeep went to play cards with a village youth. When his son did not return home till next morning, he went to a room in the vacant plot of Surajmal, where his son was found dead.

There were marks of injuries on his head and legs.

The police had arrested five persons identified as Dinesh, Jagbir, Praveen, Roshan and Sukhbir, all residents of Bandhwari village. The accused had confessed that they had committed the murder over an old rivalry.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram