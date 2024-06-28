Five GJUST-Hisar pupils get placed

Hisar: Five students of the Printing Technology Department of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, have been selected in the on-campus placement drive of Gurugram-based Mimaki India Private Limited, organised by the Training and Placement Cell of the University. V-C Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi said the alumni of the printing department were working in reputed companies of the printing sector. Dr Aditya Vir Singh, Assistant Director of the university, said students Deepanshu Verma and Akash Soni from MTech Printing; and Gourav, Surender Singh and Ankit from BTech Printing receieved placement offers in the drive.

Application deadline extended

Sonepat: Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya has extended the date of application for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the academic session 2024-25 till July 3. Officiating Registrar Professor Shweta Singh said the candidates who were interested in admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses run in the University Teaching Departments of BPSMV and regional centres located at Kharal (Jind) and Krishna Nagar (Rewari) could now apply online till July 3. All the courses are being conducted under the NEP-2020, she said. Detailed information, including eligibility, number of seats, fees for the above courses can be obtained from the prospectus available on the official website of the BPSMV.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Hisar