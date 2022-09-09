Five held for murder of Taraori youth

Karnal, September 8
The Taraori police have arrested five persons for the murder of 22-year-old Gobind of Valmiki Basti of Taraori.
Gobind was beaten to death on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Vikas, Rohit, Nirmala, Rajesh and Parveen, all residents of Taroari. The arrested have been sent to two-day police remand.
Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram said efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused.
Gobind’s family alleged that his murder was a case of honour killing and demanded that all accused should be arrested at the earliest.
“When the family of the girl came to know about the affair, they forced her to call Gobind to their home, following which they beat him to death,” the family alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...