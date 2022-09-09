Five held for murder of Taraori youth

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 8

The Taraori police have arrested five persons for the murder of 22-year-old Gobind of Valmiki Basti of Taraori.

Gobind was beaten to death on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Vikas, Rohit, Nirmala, Rajesh and Parveen, all residents of Taroari. The arrested have been sent to two-day police remand.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram said efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused.

Gobind’s family alleged that his murder was a case of honour killing and demanded that all accused should be arrested at the earliest.

“When the family of the girl came to know about the affair, they forced her to call Gobind to their home, following which they beat him to death,” the family alleged.

#karnal