Faridabad: Five held in murder case

Faridabad, July 3

The police claimed to have cracked the murder case of the kin of a Congress party activist here with the arrest of five accused. It is alleged that while the main accused Vijay had opened fire on the victim Kunal Bhadana (32) after a verbal duel on some issue on the night of June 30, the other four accused had been present or involved in the crime. The deceased was shot with a licensed weapon from close range.

